iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (LQDW) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 4th

iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:LQDW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2262 per share on Thursday, November 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.
iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
BATS LQDW traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.25. 51,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.18.
iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Company Profile
