iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (LQDW) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 4th

iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:LQDW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2262 per share on Thursday, November 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.

iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BATS LQDW traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.25. 51,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.18.

iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (LQDW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CBOE LQD BuyWrite index. The fund uses a fund-of-fund approach to passively track an index that measures the performance of holding shares of the iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and writes one-month call options against the shares.

