iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 131.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,270 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000.

QUAL stock opened at $177.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

