iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stake Raised by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,004 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $32,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.76 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.84 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.25.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

