iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.

Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,461.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,605,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596,090 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,987.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,530,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,452 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 409.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,312,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,881 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 28,897.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 457,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 455,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,060,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,477,000 after buying an additional 396,408 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $376.81 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $268.80 and a 1 year high of $388.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $371.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

