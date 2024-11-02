iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) is Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,444 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 7.4% of Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $87.64 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.84 and a fifty-two week high of $90.18. The firm has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.82.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

