iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by Stevens Capital Partners

Stevens Capital Partners boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.1% of Stevens Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. CNB Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Centennial Bank AR increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,335.7% during the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IWP stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.39. 1,629,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,458. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $88.05 and a 52 week high of $122.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

