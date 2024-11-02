iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF (CALI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on November 6th

iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF (NASDAQ:CALI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1287 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF has a twelve month low of $49.76 and a twelve month high of $50.65.

