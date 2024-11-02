iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4668 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
SHV traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $110.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,439,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,534. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.34.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
