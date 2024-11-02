iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4668 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHV traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $110.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,439,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,534. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.34.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

