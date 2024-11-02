iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Sold by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYG. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,448,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,440,000 after acquiring an additional 38,283 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 252.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 195.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $73.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.07. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12-month low of $50.35 and a 12-month high of $75.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

