JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.36 EPS

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.36, reports. JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $321.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.44 million.

JAKKS Pacific Stock Down 5.1 %

JAKKS Pacific stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. JAKKS Pacific has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $36.84. The company has a market capitalization of $328.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average is $21.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group started coverage on JAKKS Pacific in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Small Cap Consu upgraded JAKKS Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on JAKKS Pacific from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAKK. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the second quarter valued at $527,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 152,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 38,818 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 269,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 116,519 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 50.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 29.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 444,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,961,000 after buying an additional 102,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

Further Reading

