JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on JAKKS Pacific in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of JAKKS Pacific from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Small Cap Consu raised shares of JAKKS Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Shares of JAKKS Pacific stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,271. JAKKS Pacific has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $36.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.58. The stock has a market cap of $328.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 2.34.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.36. JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $321.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAKK. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 75.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 269,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 116,519 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 444,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,961,000 after buying an additional 102,155 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 40.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 212,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after buying an additional 60,977 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 34.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 152,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 38,818 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the second quarter worth about $527,000. Institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

