James Investment Research Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 10,940.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 210,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,268,000 after purchasing an additional 208,850 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,788,000. Mason & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 125,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,803,000 after buying an additional 39,529 shares in the last quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,015,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,704,000 after acquiring an additional 25,204 shares in the last quarter. 9.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Agency Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $108.41 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.65 and a 1-year high of $110.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.64.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.