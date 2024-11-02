James Investment Research Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 60.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,301 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,942.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 235.1% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

