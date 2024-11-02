James Investment Research Inc. Has $3.98 Million Holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,446 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,622,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,225,000 after acquiring an additional 16,482 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,603,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,545,000 after buying an additional 70,178 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Bancorp by 11.6% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 442,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,717,000 after buying an additional 46,115 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 7.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 391,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,775,000 after buying an additional 25,731 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the second quarter worth $12,757,000. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp stock opened at $49.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.26 and a 200-day moving average of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $59.26.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $125.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.34 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 39.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew Cohn purchased 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,309.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,029.96. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matthew J. Wallace sold 10,160 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $508,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,744,387.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Cohn purchased 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,309.95. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,029.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TBBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

