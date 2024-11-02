James Investment Research Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 237.1% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

PDBC opened at $13.53 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $14.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.76.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

