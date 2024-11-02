James Investment Research Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,414 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of James Investment Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $7,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 27,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.85 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average of $50.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.



The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

