James Investment Research Inc. Purchases 169 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 61,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 102,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 79,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 159,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,152,000 after purchasing an additional 67,960 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.72 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.37 and a one year high of $102.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.30 and its 200 day moving average is $98.48.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

