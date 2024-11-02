Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Cowen Analyst Says

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JHG has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Janus Henderson Group stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,087,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,978. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.53. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $23.98 and a 1 year high of $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.88 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 17.33%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,087.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $279,338.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,142.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,087.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,651 shares of company stock worth $918,158 in the last 90 days. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 401.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 70.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 41.9% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 24.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Get Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.