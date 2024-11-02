Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.44 and traded as high as $39.81. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS shares last traded at $39.74, with a volume of 15,180 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BNP Paribas raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on JRONY
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Price Performance
About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Jerónimo Martins, SGPS
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.