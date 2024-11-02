Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONYGet Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.44 and traded as high as $39.81. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS shares last traded at $39.74, with a volume of 15,180 shares trading hands.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.65.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

