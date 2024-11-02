Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.44 and traded as high as $39.81. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS shares last traded at $39.74, with a volume of 15,180 shares trading hands.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.65.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

