Jet Protocol Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $271,943.89 and approximately $22,147.17 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 60.2% against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007057 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,513.28 or 1.00057920 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00012213 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00006606 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006226 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000751 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00057240 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00015994 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $54,406.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.