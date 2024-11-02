JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 57.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 94,414.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,591,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,013,000 after buying an additional 2,588,842 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $300,594,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Waste Management by 44.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,226,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $900,957,000 after buying an additional 1,303,466 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,955,000. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 20,402.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 868,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,196,000 after acquiring an additional 863,846 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $213.99 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.34 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.83. The firm has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 12.35%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.87%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their target price on Waste Management from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Management from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.05.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

