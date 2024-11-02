JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $41,000 Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 194.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 66.7% in the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTD. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.60.

Trade Desk Stock Down 0.8 %

TTD stock opened at $119.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a PE ratio of 238.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.19. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $123.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $310,902.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 693,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,930,351.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $310,902.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 693,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,930,351.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $484,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,887,713. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,557,897 shares of company stock valued at $170,121,565. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

