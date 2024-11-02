JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $63,000 in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNK. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 83.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 65,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 29,844 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. &PARTNERS bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $491,000. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 304,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,699,000 after acquiring an additional 40,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $95.74 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $89.72 and a 52 week high of $97.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.36.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

