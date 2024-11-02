Jito Trading Down 4.1% Over Last Week (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Jito token can currently be purchased for $2.20 or 0.00003181 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Jito has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Jito has a market cap of $253.44 million and $25.12 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jito Token Profile

Jito was first traded on December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official website is www.jito.network. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. Jito’s official message board is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token.

Buying and Selling Jito

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 128,500,797.8 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.256884 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 241 active market(s) with $36,080,646.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

