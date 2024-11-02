JMP Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) Stock

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RELY. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Remitly Global from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Remitly Global from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Remitly Global from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Remitly Global from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Remitly Global from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Remitly Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Shares of RELY stock opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Remitly Global has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $23.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.29 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average is $14.01.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $336.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.71 million. Remitly Global had a negative return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. Remitly Global’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Remitly Global will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew B. Oppenheimer sold 40,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $570,492.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,542,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,595,956.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Remitly Global by 409.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Remitly Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Remitly Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Remitly Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Remitly Global by 2,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

