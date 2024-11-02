John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $84.90 and last traded at $84.90, with a volume of 13006 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.16.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Trading Up 3.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $989.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.22.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $269.57 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.
