John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $84.90 and last traded at $84.90, with a volume of 13006 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.16.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Trading Up 3.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $989.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.22.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $269.57 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBSS. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the first quarter worth $386,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 8.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 676.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 28,051 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the first quarter worth $470,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

