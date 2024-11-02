John C. Hill Acquires 600 Shares of Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET) Stock

Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Get Free Report) CEO John C. Hill bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $28,026.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,816.16. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Central Securities Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Central Securities stock opened at $46.88 on Friday. Central Securities Co. has a 52-week low of $34.77 and a 52-week high of $47.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.92.

Get Central Securities alerts:

Institutional Trading of Central Securities

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CET. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Central Securities by 175.9% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the first quarter worth approximately $606,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Securities by 12.4% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.