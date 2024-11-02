JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Stock Price

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $22.90 to $25.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.37.

Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 22.86% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

