JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Declares $0.49 Monthly Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4936 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
JEPQ traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.44. 3,436,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,854,640. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.92. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.83 and a 1 year high of $56.18.
About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
