JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 33.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 811,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,759 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $44,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 47.5% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 849,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,690,000 after buying an additional 273,744 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,896,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $54.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.83 and a 1-year high of $56.18.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4936 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.88%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

