JUNO (JUNO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $5.78 Million

JUNO (JUNO) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One JUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.0727 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, JUNO has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. JUNO has a market cap of $5.78 million and approximately $87,710.46 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO launched on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 110,520,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is www.junonetwork.io. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

