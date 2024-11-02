Kearns & Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kearns & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Kearns & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kearns & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.33 and its 200 day moving average is $44.59. The company has a market cap of $84.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

