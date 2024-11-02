Key Financial Inc Acquires 3,600 Shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX)

Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF by 50.3% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $25.82. 5,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,277. InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $27.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.05.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (BSSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2033. BSSX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

