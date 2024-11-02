Key Financial Inc Buys 130 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.40. 4,247,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,046,174. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $137.38 and a 52 week high of $182.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.73. The firm has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

