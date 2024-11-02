Key Financial Inc Purchases 3,009 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,001 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 451.4% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 351.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $5.28 on Friday, hitting $154.59. 18,894,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,816,144. The company has a market capitalization of $95.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.00. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $146.02 and a one year high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -16.22 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.42.

View Our Latest Report on BA

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.