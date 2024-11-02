KeyCorp Issues Positive Forecast for Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Stock Price

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $515.00 to $580.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MA. William Blair raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mastercard from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Mastercard from $536.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.92.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock traded up $8.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $508.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,753,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard has a one year low of $378.48 and a one year high of $527.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $495.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $466.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard will post 14.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at $12,423,320. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total value of $2,310,173.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,440,885.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,809 shares of company stock valued at $159,610,703 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $34,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

