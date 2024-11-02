Keyera (TSE:KEY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$38.66 and traded as high as C$42.94. Keyera shares last traded at C$42.76, with a volume of 927,654 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Keyera from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Keyera from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.50.

Keyera Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.77.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$1.72 billion for the quarter. Keyera had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keyera Corp. will post 2.2166667 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keyera Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Keyera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keyera

In other Keyera news, Senior Officer Eileen Marikar sold 1,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.70, for a total value of C$74,953.79. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

Recommended Stories

