Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 47,512 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 74,244 shares.The stock last traded at $7.52 and had previously closed at $8.19.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Monday, October 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $52.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average is $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.58 and a current ratio of 9.58.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.20) by $0.40. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $630,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 35.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 273,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 71,543 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,094,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,790,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 534,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

