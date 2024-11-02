Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, ATB Capital Analyst Says

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by ATB Capital from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinaxis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$192.67.

Kinaxis Stock Up 7.3 %

Kinaxis stock traded up C$11.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$166.00. 135,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,911. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$155.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$154.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of C$4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.00, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78. Kinaxis has a 12-month low of C$132.93 and a 12-month high of C$172.83.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$165.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$170.56 million. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 4.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Kinaxis will post 4.2526231 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinaxis news, Director Robert G. Courteau purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$138.01 per share, with a total value of C$386,428.00. In other Kinaxis news, Director Robert G. Courteau purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$138.01 per share, with a total value of C$386,428.00. Also, Director Angel Luis Mendez purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$148.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$208,537.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,146. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

