Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Position Decreased by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 43.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,597 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,888,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,665,963,000 after buying an additional 27,254,172 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,904,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,891,000 after acquiring an additional 257,658 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,130,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,648 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 10,717,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $196,558,000 after purchasing an additional 272,648 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 45.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,959,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,457 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,589. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,589. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $17,081,014.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at $168,543,985.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.18. 13,274,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,796,661. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $25.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average of $20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 100.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Argus raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.91.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

