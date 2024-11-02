Kusama (KSM) Trading 4.2% Lower This Week

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last week, Kusama has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Kusama has a market capitalization of $255.70 million and approximately $9.37 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for about $16.32 or 0.00023453 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kusama alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,597.17 or 1.00008827 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,483.57 or 0.99845591 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama’s genesis date was July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 15,666,315 coins and its circulating supply is 15,666,317 coins. Kusama’s official message board is guide.kusama.network/docs/community. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network. The Reddit community for Kusama is https://reddit.com/r/kusama and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kusama Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama (KSM) is an experimental blockchain network designed to facilitate rapid innovation and testing of new blockchain projects before they are deployed on Polkadot. It uses a similar codebase and infrastructure as Polkadot, allowing developers to experiment with fewer constraints. The KSM token is essential for network operations, including staking, governance, and bonding for parachain creation. Founded by Gavin Wood, Kusama serves as a crucial testing ground for the broader Polkadot ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.