Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Guggenheim from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KYMR. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.15.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

Kymera Therapeutics stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.47. 432,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,398. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.65. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 2.21.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.88% and a negative net margin of 178.27%. The business had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $245,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $245,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela Esposito sold 13,500 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $651,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,997,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,778,000 after acquiring an additional 72,351 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 4.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $818,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $17,122,000.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

