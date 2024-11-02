L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $300.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $240.00. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $293.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

LHX opened at $247.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.68. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $179.00 and a one year high of $258.89.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total transaction of $731,103.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,095.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 77.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $57,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

