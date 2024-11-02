Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,834 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 336,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,932,000 after purchasing an additional 52,887 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 99.4% in the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 89.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 30.9% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 209,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,840,000 after purchasing an additional 49,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $93,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,560. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,953,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,353,236 in the last ninety days. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $130.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.51 and a 12 month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

