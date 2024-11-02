Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Lee Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of LEE stock opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. Lee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $19.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average is $11.29.

Get Lee Enterprises alerts:

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($1.41). Lee Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 112.98% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $150.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lee Enterprises will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lee Enterprises

Institutional Trading of Lee Enterprises

In other news, major shareholder Raghav Nath Bahl sold 71,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,075. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lee Enterprises stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 2.01% of Lee Enterprises worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Lee Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.