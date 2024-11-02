LeMaitre Vascular’s (LMAT) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $93.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their previous price target of $90.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LMAT. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.57.

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock traded up $6.49 on Friday, hitting $94.88. The company had a trading volume of 343,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $45.96 and a twelve month high of $101.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.59 and a 200-day moving average of $82.98.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LeMaitre Vascular

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director David B. Roberts sold 3,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $251,380.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,335.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LeMaitre Vascular

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

