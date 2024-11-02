LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TREE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

LendingTree Trading Down 20.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TREE traded down $11.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.15. 1,610,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,628. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.09. The company has a market capitalization of $602.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 2.11. LendingTree has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 364,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,419,000 after buying an additional 22,581 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 356,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,681,000 after buying an additional 10,497 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,182,000 after buying an additional 58,500 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 280,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,676,000 after buying an additional 23,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 256,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,868,000 after buying an additional 89,900 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

