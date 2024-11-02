Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.88-0.91 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.15-3.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.14 billion. Leonardo DRS also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.880-0.910 EPS.

Shares of Leonardo DRS stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.72. 674,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,940. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. Leonardo DRS has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $33.29.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $812.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Leonardo DRS will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DRS shares. Bank of America downgraded Leonardo DRS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

