Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Lifetime Brands from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of Lifetime Brands stock opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $126.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Lifetime Brands has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average is $8.11.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $141.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 million. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lifetime Brands will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is currently -20.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCUT. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Lifetime Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 203,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Lifetime Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $726,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 264,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 30,845 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management raised its position in Lifetime Brands by 81.1% in the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 18,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 20.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 31,153 shares in the last quarter. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

