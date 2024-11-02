Lincluden Management Ltd. Purchases 164 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,516 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Home Depot by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,673 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 8,953 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD opened at $392.53 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.79 and a 52 week high of $421.56. The firm has a market cap of $389.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

